Whatever Matty’s show was on, we want some of it. He presented a shredded collection of womenswear in acid-bright colours – spray painted, knitted, crocheted. There was so much going on it was hard to pick out any one thing. Maybe the ruffled, spray-painted metallic tri-colour boob tube? Maybe the orange fishnet tights? Maybe the PVC skirts, the off-the-shoulder neon yellow dresses or clashing two-tone red and blue hair? There was fabric everywhere, colour everywhere, and metallic lines draped in loose, loose knits over looks – evidencing Matty’s Fashion Knitwear MA under the tutelage of the late Louise Wilson.



With the support of Lulu Kennedy, Fashion East and Katie Grand, Matty Bovan is occupying the most exciting corner of the London fashion scene right now. We can’t wait to see how this collection translates to the streets because it’s thoroughly complex, and highly difficult to style if you’re even 1% introvert. And that is exactly what London fashion is about.

