You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

The first full month of fall is here and as much as we may hate to admit it, our socially distanced summer is over just as quickly as it began. As we drift towards parka weather, binge-watching will inevitably replace sunbathing and park hangs as the pastime du jour.
But there’s no shame in that — the uncertainty and unrest that is permeating our feeds and our lives, from the disappointing grand jury decision for Breonna Taylor to the second wave, is draining. And while there are actionable responses to all of this, we need to balance our action with rest to prevent burnout. Disconnecting from time to time is necessary and it doesn’t always have to be with essential oils and under-eye masks. Munching Tostitos while watching Netflix until your eyes glaze over and the "Are you still watching?" prompt pops up is just fine, too.
Halloween is still a few weeks away so we’ll save our horror picks for later in the month. In the meantime, here are the best new, new-ish, and just plain good things to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.