Does Dirty Hair Really Grow Faster? I Put The Theory To The Test

I was pleased with this initial confirmation of my newfound length — that is, until I spoke to hair and scalp wizard Anabel Kingsley, brand president and consultant trichologist at Philip Kingsley . "Shampooing is topical and hair growth is systemic, meaning that the act of not shampooing will not affect or prolong the growth phase of the hair growth cycle," she told me. Worse still, Kingsley suggests that abstaining from regular shampooing could actually do more harm than good. "An overly dirty scalp can harbour bacteria, leading to more serious scalp issues," she said. "People often avoid washing their hair due to fear of shedding and assume prolonging their wash frequency will reduce the amount of hair fall. This, again, is untrue." Kingsley says that it is normal to lose around 80-100 hairs per day. "If you leave two, three, or four days between washing, you will see an accumulation of hair fall," she continues, "but these hairs are ready to shed. The act of shampooing will not increase the amount you see."