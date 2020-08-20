Finally, A Pair Of Underwear That Checks Off Every Box

As someone who has tried every underwear cut, fabric, and brand under the sun, I’m telling you, Jonesy is the one to beat. My praise boils down to four things: rise, comfort, style, and overall look on my body. This particular pair settles right underneath my belly button, a spot that I find both flattering and comfortable, whether I’m at home on the sofa or out in high-waisted jeans or a slim-fitting dress. Because they’re high cut, they elongate my legs, adding the welcome illusion that I’m an inch taller than I really am. They also keep underwear lines to a minimum, which as most women can attest, is not a given. The material is baby soft, sort of like a really good pair of jersey sheets, and breathable, which I welcome during a hot summer like this one. And style? Well, that’s obvious just from looking at them: this ‘90s-esque silhouette comes in a myriad of covetable colours, from rainbow sherbert tie-dye to mustard to cerulean blue, and includes an elastic trim reminiscent of retro French cotton panties. It’s really no wonder that most shades are currently sold out in every size. (Luckily, the brand frequently restocks.)