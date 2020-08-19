5 Breakout Hair Colour Trends That Are Going To Be Huge This Fall

There are two ways to approach your pre-fall hair colour appointment: You can opt for a subtle, low-maintenance tweak (in the interest of staying out of the salon for the next few months), or finally go for the big colour change you've been mulling over since the start of quarantine.
However you're feeling about your current colour — loving your natural roots or feeling drained by dullness — there's a highlight or balayage trend that will serve as inspiration for a fresh fall look. From the chic new take on brunette balayage (meet chocolate chai) to a bright-white platinum that will pop up on Zoom screens everywhere come September, scroll ahead to find five budding hair color trends to bring to your next (safe) salon appointment.