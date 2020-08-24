To be fair, a lot has happened since the fall/winter 2020 collections made their runway debuts in February and early March of this year. The world we live in now is vastly different, and it’s hard to imagine where some of the more extravagant looks from fashion week might fit in our socially-distanced lives.
But even if the fabulous fringed gowns and wide-shouldered power suits that some designers showed may have to be shelved for another (way post-COVID) time, there’s still plenty of relevant fashion inspiration to be had from the fall runways — especially if you’re finally ready to move beyond sweats and leggings (at least on some days).
Advertisement
From cozy, textured coats to statement cardigans to relaxed, wide-leg denim, there are a lot of great trends to look forward to in the new season. And even in these uncertain times, there’s joy to be found in dressing up, whether you have somewhere to go or it’s just for yourself (and your Insta feed).
Here are five fashion trends we’re loving for fall; a few can even be found on sale now, if you move quickly!
Textured Coats
Instead of a practical trench or office-ready wool coat, why not have a bit of fun this season? An eye-catching, just-for-fun textured coat might just be the one thing we all need to raise our spirits this fall, even if it’ll mostly be worn on grocery store runs and for walking the dog. The possibilities are endless: Stella McCartney showed shaggy, vegan coats in neutral shades; floor-length wrap coats stole the spotlight at Miu Miu; and Marni offered a number of colourful brocade delights. Just look for something you’ll want to cozy up to when temps drop in a few months, but oversized and a little slouchier than the collared teddy bear coats of seasons past.
The good news? A traffic-stopping, compliment-attracting coat that doesn’t really go with anything in your wardrobe… will go perfectly with everything in your wardrobe. Trust me — one of my favourite outlet-mall finds ever is a highly impractical, oversized shearling children’s coat (for myself!).
Preppy Style
Campus life may be totally different this year, but there’s something enduringly chic about the collegiate ensembles championed at Victoria Beckham, Christian Dior, and Burberry. Equal parts Americana and Preppy Handbook, the vibe here is confident, polished, and very well accessorized.
Advertisement
The essential elements of this retro-inspired, Ivy League style? Something plaid and tailored, athletic stripes on rugby tops and cricket sweaters, and posh leather accessories, such as a fresh pair of riding or knee-high boots (the argyle sweater vest you may have bought last fall would probably look fab here, too).
When trying the preppy trend this season, consider adding something unexpected into the mix, such as quirky jewelry or bold eyewear; after all, it’s about giving a classic uniform your own modern twist.
Statement Cardigans
Great knits are a fall wardrobe essential in any given year. This season, we’re coveting the statement cardigans spotted on the likes of Harry Styles and on the runway at Sies Marjan, Fendi, and Erdem. Whether styled over your favourite fancy dress, or worn extra-long and solo, this is a sweater that’s going interesting places, but also works brilliantly for that WFH life.
Here’s what to look for: an oversized cardigan in a heavier knit that’s structured enough to be worn as a jacket or blazer alternative, and looks chic with or without a layer underneath. A fun pattern or texture would be a bonus, and you can’t go wrong with a cheery pastel colour or a go-anywhere neutral like beige or grey.
Relaxed Denim
Our relationship to denim is a bit complicated right now, but you will probably be happy to hear that slouchy, relaxed jeans are the must-have for fall. There were plenty of loose-fitting, comfortable denim options at Gucci, Chloé, and even Balmain.
Advertisement
Whether you go for a roomy, patchwork style or a ’70s-inspired, high-waisted pair, look for jeans in a classic medium to dark-blue denim. Wear them with a tucked-in blouse, a tailored blazer, or favourite dress shirt, and — this part is important — a great pair of block heel boots or high-top sneakers you can stomp around in. Bonus points if you can sneak in a leather belt with a monogram buckle or a cool crossbody bag.
Metallic Fabrics
Most of us aren’t in the market for a beautiful silver gown these days (or ever, if I’m being honest), although that won’t stop me from dreaming about the beautiful metallic gowns that Greta Constantine, Valentino, and Rochas showed at fashion week. For a very special occasion, perhaps?
Until then, here’s to adding some fun and sparkle to our days with an unexpected hit of metallic. A few genius styling ideas I spotted on the runways: layering a long sleeved, sequin top under your favourite floral day dress; dressing up a plain, oversized sweater with a drapey gold skirt; wearing a high-wattage metallic blouse with classic suiting.
What better time than now to try something different, and a little bit glamorous?
Shop these five fall trends below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement