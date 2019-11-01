We’re Calling It — Sweater Vests Are Officially Back

At this point, it shouldn't surprise you that dad trends are on the rise. Last year, we saw Hawaiian shirts, chunky sneakers and Bermuda shorts — all of which were previously considered "lame" — make an appearance on the runways at fashion week and the street style parade outside. The latest dad-inspired silhouette to get the style treatment? Sweater vests.
From Maison Margiela and Gucci to GANNI and Stine Goya, so many designers are embracing the sweater vest this season. And the 2019 iteration doesn’t look anything like the ones stored in your dad's closet. The new sweater vest ranges from edgy to dainty, cropped to oversize; there’s really an endless stock of colours, fits and styles to choose from. So while you run the risk of showing up to dinner in the same look as your middle-aged father, at least you'll be doing so in style.
