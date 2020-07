Like most, I’ve become a sucker for comfort, but spending most of my working life in trainers has given me an aversion to wearing them on every other occasion. When I did go out, swapping into fancy footwear made any outfit feel more elevated and any event more special. In a stubborn commitment to shop for the life I want, I’ve been saving my pennies and building a small collection of grown-up shoes: white mules from Neous, lace-up boots from By Far and, most recently, a pair of Malone Souliers black flats which are so versatile that I calculated it was actually financially shrewd to buy them. Thanks to coronavirus, these all lie comatose in my wardrobe, stuffed with tissue paper. Is there any chance of them ever being stirred from their sleep when even New Year’s Eve no longer warrants getting glammed up?