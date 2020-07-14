In her charmingly out-of-touch style, the legendary fashion editor Diana Vreeland once declared that unshined shoes would be the end of civilisation; were she to return to Earth today, she might deduce that the apocalypse had occurred. The mid 2010s normcore trend is partly to thank and while the word itself has fallen out of parlance in recent years, its staples – sports shoes, dad jeans, cycling shorts – remain. Meanwhile the booming wellness industry and our new 'health is wealth' ideology have turned athleisure into not just everyday wear but a status symbol of sorts. Fashion houses once known for the highest levels of craftsmanship and creativity now slap logos on a pair of trainers, charge us £600 and call it a day. In the social bubble I inhabit, making any sort of effort is considered kind of sad.