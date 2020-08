Tiff McFierce Says Wellness’s Race Problem Is Just As Bad As It’s Always Been

‘I also had a moment of self-love when I started speaking out more about issues that matter to me through my work with Look IN and with Aerie. Especially as a Black woman, if you speak up about things, there are all these societal constructs and systems that try to stop you from doing so. But once I started to not care if someone thought that I was bossy because I was asking them to spell my name right in a press release, that made a difference. Those were moments of accepting my path in life.