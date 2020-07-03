Earlier this year, fans of the Netflix original series Mindhunter were dismayed to learn that the platform had essentially given its cast the green light to pursue other TV and film projects, effectively placing the third season of the show on hold. Now, a key member of the Mindhunter production team is speaking out about what may be next for the fan favourite series.
In January, Deadline reported that Netflix had not renewed the contracts of the Mindhunter cast, freeing up Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv's schedules so that they could sign on to other projects. To dedicated viewers of the series, the move felt like the nail in the coffin for the Netflix title, but the strategy actually gave showrunner and director David Finch an opportunity to focus his attention on his own upcoming titles.
Advertisement
Erik Messerschmidt, who worked on the second season as its cinematographer, shared that he has no idea what's next for the show — but just like Mindhunter stans, he's keeping his fingers crossed for a third season.
"I’ve heard things are on hold for a little bit. We’ll see. Who knows?” Messerschmidt told Collider in a new interview. “But it would be an honour to go back."
"I love working with David and adore the cast and the crew, and it’s been an incredible period of my life for certain," he continued. "I’ve been really blessed to have the opportunity to work on it and contribute to it. It’s been particularly important and poignant in my career. But yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on.”
Finch is hard at work; he just wrapped up his film Mank (which Messerschmidt also shot footage for) and is currently producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots, both for Netflix. So his schedule doesn't really allow much time for building the next chapter of the serial killer series.
The official update on Mindhunter? Literally no one knows when the show will return at this point — or if Finch even has any plans to revisit the story in the near future. Sorry, y'all.