Friday the 13th has a significant undertone to me. It was on that day that my husband and I were both working from home — he's a bronze sculptor and also consults for restaurants and bars, and I work at home when I'm not in my office in New York. We were running errands and got an urgent call from our 14-year-old daughter letting us know that everyone was being dismissed from school. We picked up both of our children and stopped at the grocery store to stock up on supplies, as we didn’t know what we were facing. We committed to keep a positive attitude for our kids. We thought, We'll hunker down, make dinner at home, and keep fear at bay while we deal with facts and not speculation.