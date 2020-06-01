You Can See The Space Force Cast’s Star Power From Outer Space

Space Force reunites two legends from The Office. Steve Carell (who played Michael Scott) co-created the series with Office showrunner Greg Daniels. It's a parody of the very real new branch of the military, Space Force, that's dedicated to getting "boots on the moon" by 2024. The workplace comedy is not The Office 2.0, but what it lacks in some areas it makes up for with sheer star power. The Space Force cast is filled with A-list talent.
Some of the series stars are huge names but appear in small roles, because there are just so many characters helping run Space Force and the military arm that it's under. But even though it's packed with longtime actors, the show also features some up-and-coming stars in major roles. Mark Naird's (Carell) daughter is played by an actor who's only been in the professional acting game since 2018.
The end result is an ensemble comedy helmed by Carell, who manages to overshadow even power players like Friends' Lisa Kudrow and Parks and Rec star Ben Schwartz. When there's that much talent in the room, someone's always going to cast a shadow.
Here are all the famous faces fans will see in the 10-episode first season.