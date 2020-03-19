The Cast Of Netflix’s Feel Good Will Give You All The Feels

Comedian Mae Martin is bringing her life to the small screen and it's the kind of chaotic energy we all need right now. Seriously, the hilarious cast of Netflix's Feel Good is bound to make practicing social distancing a little easier on all of us — and a whole lot funnier.
Martin plays, well, Mae, a Canadian comedian living in England who is struggling with her sobriety. In fact, she has trouble admitting she's a recovering addict. Not to her mom, played by a certain blonde Friend. Not to her new girlfriend George, who looks like a porcelain doll.
Not to her Narcotics Anonymous group, which doesn't serve coffee, but does have lots of deviled eggs.
The sweet dramedy is semi-based on Martin's real life, who made her stand-up debut at 13 years old and soon started studying and performing sketch comedy at The Second City Toronto. By 15, Martin was addicted to drugs, later checking herself into rehab. The show goes into how hard it can be to resist the temptation and stay clean.
While Mae keeps telling everyone she's got everything under control, it's clear she might still need a bit of help, whether she wants to admit it or not. "We tried to make a show that's funny, heartbreaking, and occasionally completely bizarre, because that's what life is like." Martin said in a press release for the show, streaming now.
So as you dive int, meet the cast of Feel Good, who will definitely make you feel all those things and definitely more.