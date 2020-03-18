Since no one is immune to the coronavirus and the havoc it now wreaks on our daily lives, we've been presented with an opportunity to pull back the curtain on the establishments we frequent to see what they're really all about. For the many companies that pride themselves on an ethos of thoughtfulness and empowerment — now's the time to show instead of tell. And with companies like LVMH using its perfume factories to produce hand sanitizer and Prada donating six intensive care units to hospitals in Milan, the true colours of certain retailers are shining bright in this moment of darkness.
Reformation
Everlane
Effective tomorrow, we’re closing the doors to our retail stores for the next two weeks, and offering compensation to our retail team members during this time. We’ll continue to navigate how to best serve our entire community—Everlane team members, our customers, factories, and warehouse partners—during this time.
Anthropologie
It is our commitment to keep our Anthro community healthy & safe. We’d love for you to help shape our community’s conversation in the days and weeks to come. Please reach out to us and share your thoughts – we’re here for you. Look out for one another, and be well. We’ll see you soon. 💚
Deciem
Our loving team will be paid for their time as normal, and we are working to find new ways to have them connect with all of you soon. In the meantime, you can find some of us here or at www.deciem.com/contact...even if you simply need to chat. Let’s take care of one another ❤
Benefit Cosmetics
In order to help keep our community safe and healthy, we will be temporarily closing our boutiques’ doors across the US and Canada. For now, you can find us on our social channels & benefitcosmetics.com, where we look forward to connecting with you while bringing a little bit of beauty into your life. These are uncertain times, but we’re all in this together — let us know what you want to see and how we can best engage with you, our Benebabes! 💗