Lipslut Is Donating 100% Of Its Profits To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

In the wake of COVID-19, it's easy to feel like you're not doing enough to help those impacted by the novel coronavirus — especially when practicing social distancing. Luckily, it's easier than you might think to help relief efforts and the economy, all from your couch.
Take, for example, Lipslut, the politically-active makeup brand formed as a reaction to the 2016 presidential election. From today until Friday, March 20, the company announced that it will be donating 100% of its profits to nonprofits — like No Kid Hungry and the CDC Foundation — helping those negatively impacted by the virus.
"It’s irresponsible and dangerous for those with a platform in this industry to put their heads in the sand," says founder Katie Sones. "With companies refusing to close retail locations, and others staying silent altogether, we want to set a loud and clear example. It’s important for Lipslut to get involved because it’s important for everyone to get involved. To get through this, we all have to do our part."
Many other beauty brands are getting involved, too. LVMH — the parent company to fragrance labels like Louis Vuitton and Dior — is using its factories to mass produce hand sanitizer. At the same time, many brands are closing brick-and-mortar stores to protect the safety of staff and shoppers, including Glossier and Lush.
Social action from Lipslut isn't new: The brand raised over $100,000 in 2018 for charities dedicated to helping migrant families affected by President Donald Trump's immigration policies and donated proceeds from preorders of its F*ck Kavanaugh lipstick shade to organizations that fight sexual assault.
For those interested in supporting Lipslut's efforts, we've rounded up three of the brand's top shades to shop right here. Or, simply donate directly to a charity you believe in, because at the end of the day, we're all in this together.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
