Loved The Devil Wears Prada? Brace Yourself For Kiernan Shipka & Ross Butler’s Next Series

The new streaming service on the block, Quibi, is slated to produce the next binge-worthy drama series, Swimming With Sharks. The show will feature a couple of Netflix’s homegrown stars, Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina) and Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You), so this already sounds like a winner.
The drama will centre around a young assistant named Lou (Shipka) who works for Hollywood studio head Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger), who is trying to acquire the movie rights to a best-selling author’s books (Erika Alexander). The women of this series will give us power struggles, BDE, and breaking glass ceiling energy all the while (hopefully) giving us Devil Wears Prada-level monologues and a bruising look into the world of being an assistant in Hollywood.
The new series will be a gender-bending version of the 1994 film of the same name directed by George Huang. The OG version featured the now-disgraced actor Kevin Spacey — ironic, as the series will explore the manipulation, deceit, and darker side of the film industry.
While there’s still little announced about the show’s plot, viewers will definitely be able to relate to being in a power struggle with their micro-managing older boss — ever had a boomer as a manager or colleague? Exactly.
We’re also ready to see Shipka step into another major role, even though we love the witchy vibes always. Butler is easily Netflix original gold after leaving Riverdale, but a more serious, less high school role will be a fun twist for the 29-year-old actor (even though his 18-year-old characters are pretty convincing, too).
