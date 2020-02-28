There were a lot of key takeaways from this month's New York Fashion Week. First, we need to revamp our red lipstick stash. Second, a few highlights never hurt anybody. And, finally, Black hair is truly magical. On the streets of the Big Apple, fashion show attendees put the versatility of textured hair on display with an array of dreamy styles, from bobs to box braids. But the best part was that it didn't stop there.
In Paris, showgoers continued to represent the range of Black hair with stunning looks. Curly Afros were in rotation, while braids and twists made the rounds. Meanwhile, tapered fros were present and buzzcuts of different colours were also booming, demonstrating that Black hair does it all.
Ahead, find our favourite hair moments from Paris Fashion Week.