Seeing the list of eligible bachelors competing for The Bachelorette’s heart is the final step in the process leading up to the premiere of the new season, so it's going to be a minute. ABC usually releases their cringeworthy cast bios about a week before the premiere. Harrison has also recently started doing Facebook Live presentations a few days before the season starts to give a quick rundown of all the contestants. It is possible we could get a glimpse of a few of the guys on the show before then: Becca and Rachel both met a small group (four or five) of the their potential suitors on After The Final Rose. Let’s hope the show continues with this new tradition so we won’t have to wait too long to become familiar with these dudes.