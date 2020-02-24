If you’ve been looking for motivation to start anew, you’ll be supported on Sunday. A New Moon enters Pisces at 10:31 a.m. EST, as Mars trines Uranus. The new Moon encourages us to take action and create change. So this is an excellent day to meditate on our desires. Ask yourself what you want and how you can achieve it. Also on Sunday, material Venus squares against bountiful Jupiter. This makes us more prone to over-indulgence, so avoid going overboard. On Wednesday, a retrograde Mercury is sextile with ambitious Mars. Use this transit to consider paths not taken. You may have a chance to reconnect with former contacts; drum up your courage and make the first move. Learn to listen to your emotions carefully on Friday, when affectionate Venus is square against transformative Pluto. If you’re in a relationship, this transit could influence you to lash out against your partner or set an ultimatum. If you’re single, it's a wonderful transit to reclaim your value and stand on your own two feet. Get ready to change your thinking on Friday night when a retrograde Mercury forms a sextile with Uranus. Now is the time to get rid of old habits and create new thought patterns.
This Pisces Season, We’ll Make It Work
