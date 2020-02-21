Justin Bieber Bravely Ranks Hailey Bieber’s Friends To Avoid Eating A Bull Penis

Late night host James Corden loves to make his guests squirm, especially when there are secrets involved. In the hilarious segment “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” Corden challenges his celebrity guests with an impossible ultimatum: answer a host of revealing personal and professional questions or bite the bullet — or, in most cases, the bull penis. Justin Bieber was Corden’s latest victim, and the singer made a particularly bold choice to avoid eating the odd delicacies.
Bieber was The Late Late Show’s special guest last night, and Corden pulled out the stops. Seated at the fearsome round table, the TV host introduced the evening's menu of gag-worthy treats: bird saliva (“How do they get the saliva from the birds?” Bieber inquired), cow blood and pork jelly, ant yogurt topped with actual scorpions, and bull penis. Delicious.
Advertisement
Round one began with both men opting for the treats rather than the truth; Corden refused to say who was more talented between Bieber and good friend Harry Styles, and Bieber didn’t want to reveal which country had the worst Beliebers. But in round two, the pending threat of bull penis proved more pressing for the Biebs than possibly upsetting his wife, Hailey Bieber.
“Your wife Hailey has many celebrity friends,” Corden inquired with a smirk, naming fellow models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. “Rank them from your favourite to your least favourite.”
While many other husbands would choose bull penis over spilling that type of tea, Bieber didn’t hesitate to offer up his ranking, to Corden’s surprise: Jenner, Hadid, DeLavigne. “I know Kendall the best,” Bieber explained. “I’ve spent the most time with Kendall — she’s a good friend of ours.”
“I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi or with Cara,” he continued. “I have nothing against those people.”
Unfortunately, it didn't take long for Delevingne to get word of Bieber's ranking, and she was not pleased to be at the bottom of his list. "If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me?" the model captioned an Instagram photoset featuring a throwback of her and Bieber smiling together. "Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis."
Where's the beef coming from? It could be a lingering consequence of Bieber's fierce defense of manager and close friend Scooter Braun during his very public drama with Taylor Swift last year. Delevingne was one of the many celebrities that criticized Bieber for involving himself in the conflict — maybe he blocked her for calling him out.
Bieber is probably regretting his choice right about now. Bull penis definitely goes down a lot smoother than beef.
Advertisement