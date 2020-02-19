When Is Ozark Season 3 Coming Out?

For those hungry for more of Ozark, you're in luck: Netflix's gritty take on Breaking Bad is coming back for a third season on March 27. The plot focuses on Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman, who won a Male Actor in a Drama SAG award for the role) who moves to Missouri with his family (including his wife Wendy, played by Laura Linney) to launder money for a drug cartel.
Season 2 ended with the Byrde family buried even deeper in corruption than ever before (and Wendy seems to be enjoying it). Marty's massive casino boat, which will likely be the setting for much of season 3, will now be able to launder millions of dollars for the Mexican drug cartel. More headway will likely be made in solving the mystery of Cade Langmore's murder scheme, and his daughter Ruth will now play a larger role in Byrde Enterprises.
Advertisement
Ozark's first and second seasons received so-so reviews from critics, with the most recent chapters earning about 72% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences were more interested, clocking a 90% audience score. Overall, the biggest critique is that it was trying too hard to be Breaking Bad, despite the setting and circumstances being completely different.
I'm happy for me, but concerned for Marty - it's official OZARK 3 is on its way. pic.twitter.com/xeGXZxfrjB— Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) October 10, 2018
The series racked up 14 Emmy nominations the last two years, including both outstanding directing and lead actor in a drama for Bateman. Julia Garner also won for her role as Ruth Langmore.
It's only a little over a month until the third season, which will span 10 episodes. Bateman posted the news on Twitter at the end of 2018, saying, "I'm happy for me, but I'm concerned for Marty [...]" Aren't we all.
Refinery29 has reached out to Netflix for comment.
Advertisement