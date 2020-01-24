The Grammys Are Imploding — & You Can Do Something To Change The System

Women in the industry are watching very closely to see who wins: The “boys club” that controls the Recording Academy, or the woman who took them on. Will the claims that Dugan didn’t “fit in” or take the time to get to understand the organization and make friends with the board win out over Dugan’s claims of being stifled by a Boys Club and being harassed in the workplace? While the public does not yet have all the details, it appears we might be witnessing the Academy gaslighting both Dugan and the industry, implying she wasn’t equipped for the job and wasn’t a fit for their culture. What the Academy perhaps doesn’t understand is that the eyes of all women are on them as they try to pull this old trick off; we’ve all seen it a million times before. Is this accusation of bullying levied against her, which Dugan confirmed was instigated by her predecessor’s assistant, real or some trap that’s giving them a cliff to throw her off of? Above all: Are these men actually preying on women in the workplace sexually in this day and age and getting away with it?