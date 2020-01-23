“Stone Blonde” Hair Colour Is Platinum’s Cooler Baby Sister

Maintaining platinum hair colour comes with a warning label. There's inevitable breakage, rules around chlorine and salt water exposure, pricey purple shampoos and deep conditioners, and a lengthy appointment required every three weeks. Still, for an edgy, confidence-boosting icy lob, many of us accept the side effects with pleasure. But now, there's a way to get that same brightness without committing to traditional double-process platinum — just ask for "stone-blonde" highlights.
According to Los Angeles-based colorist Sarah Klein, this take on platinum is all about soft, tonal dimension, but since it's as bright as platinum, it offers a similar feeling with less commitment. “Stone blonde strikes the balance between ashy and warm, creating a natural, beige-blonde finish," she explains. "It's actually more versatile than platinum, because it's not a single color, but factors in your natural root color and skin complexion."
If you're as intrigued as us, scroll though the slideshow ahead for your visual guide to platinum's trendy baby sister.