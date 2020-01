In a film genre often dominated by masked men in tights, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) promises to be a chaotic but kickass ode to powerful women. The Margot Robbie -led superhero flick, which hits theatres in February, will share the untold story of anti-hero Harley Quinn and her ragtag team of super(s)heroes as they track down the crime lord terrorizing Gotham City.