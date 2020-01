Country Singer Jake Owen Wrote An Extremely Shady Song About Hannah Brown

Like the rest of the country, the singer-songwriter has been tuned in to the Hannah-Peter saga (albeit against his will — he claimed his girlfriend is the one forcing him to hear about the drama). To recap, Monday night’s season 24 premiere of The Bachelor featured not one but two different Hannah appearances; the former beauty queen stepped out of the limo to return Peter’s wings at the start of the episode and later cried off her mascara at the possibility of him finding love with one of the 33 contestants clamoring for the opportunity to be his co-pilot for life.