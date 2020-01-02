Creating a more profound connection will be a priority this year, while dreamy Neptune spends all year in intuitive Pisces. Watch out for miscommunications when Mercury goes retrograde three times this year from February 16 to March 9, 2020, June 18 to July 12, 2020, and October 13 to November 3, 2020. As our words and thoughts slow with Mercury, we’re encouraged to engage in self-reflection. Be aware as you navigate these transits, as old flames tend to show up unexpectedly. We’re ready to open up our thinking as taskmaster Saturn enters Aquarius on March 21. This is a time to create new rules and begin new relationships with courage. If you’re already attached, you may be inspired to look at your bond in new ways that support and uplift each other. Get ready to forge an original path as Saturn goes retrograde in Capricorn in 2020 from May 10 to September 28. Prepare to experience a collective shift in our romantic energy this spring as love ruling Venus goes retrograde in Gemini from May 13 to June 25. When Venus moves in reverse, she withholds her charms, encouraging us to find our own. A tumultuous time arrives around our Lunar Eclipse on June 5 in bold Sagittarius. This event opposes a retrograde Venus, causing us to become confrontational. If you’re in a relationship, work to manage the storm by giving yourself and your partner space — and listen with intent. The Moon, the representation of our hidden selves, opposes fiery Mars during this transit, revealing previously unknown feelings. If you’re single, use this transit to confront your sexual frustrations and engage in self-care. Let yourself be pleasantly surprised on June 21 during our Solar Eclipse in sensitive Cancer. This eclipse marks a new beginning, influencing us to become more open and trusting. If someone shows you their true self, believe them when dreamy Neptune goes retrograde in Pisces from June 22 to November 28. The veil has been lifted, and you’re allowed to see the object of your affection as they truly are. On the flip side, it’s essential for you to be honest and open as you enter new relationships, or maintain your current ones. We’re more apt to date outside our “types” as passionate Mars goes retrograde in Aries from September 9 to November 13. This period marks a change in the direction of our energy, opening us up to new people we might not otherwise consider. Keep your options open during this transit. If you’re in a relationship, you may notice your energy wane, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy some down-time. Rest up before the action planet moves direct.
Read on to see what’s in store for your sign’s love life in 2020.