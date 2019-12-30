We're looking forward to the new year with a positive mindset starting Monday, as Messenger Mercury trines with inventive Uranus. This transit is particularly helpful in stimulating our imaginations and opening us up to new ideas. Thought-ruling Mercury conjoins with lucky Jupiter on Thursday, helping us to begin 2020 with a spirit of camaraderie. We're feeling optimistic and fortunate, which may inspire us to pay it forward. This is a beautiful day to share our stories and catch up with colleagues and friends. The Moon enters her first quarter in bold Aries at 11:45 p.m. EST on Thursday. We might be feeling fired up and ready to take on the world, but we must learn to pace ourselves. It's essential to slow down and better understand the process needed to accelerate our progress. Our goals inspire us on Friday as action planet Mars makes his way into adventurous Sagittarius. It's easier for us to get our passion projects off the ground. Make sure that you're able to maintain this energy, as it's easy for us to get distracted during this transit.
Wellness
Your New Year’s Eve Horoscope Is Here