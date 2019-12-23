Pete Davidson Wants To Know Why It’s Okay For Colin Jost To Date A Celeb, But Not Him

Under the guise of talking about President Donald Trump’s impeachment, Pete Davidson slid up to Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” desk to ask the world a very important question. No, it had nothing to do with the impeachment, what happens when the trial goes to the Senate, or the current political climate in response to the historic proceedings. It had everything to do with an equally headline-making topic: Davidson’s dating life.
“It’s not fair, Colin,” Davidson says to castmate Colin Jost, referring to the reaction to last week’s announcement by guest host Scarlett Johansson that she and Jost were engaged. “You get to date a famous woman and everyone is delighted, but when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What’d I do?”
Advertisement
For the last year and a half, we have seen Davidson go from simply being SNL’s youngest cast member to one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in a string of high-profile relationships. First, Davidson dated and was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande. Then he dated Kate Beckinsale, followed by Margaret Qualley, and now Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber. We, like the rest of the world, have only seen small snippets of Davidson’s life and can’t begin to know the real details of his relationships. What we do know is Davidson has a point. It doesn’t matter who he dates, how they met, or how long they date — everyone seems to have a strong opinion.
Davidson compared his outlook to that of Jost. Jost has been with Johansson since 2017 and they are currently engaged. “If I’m your type of guy that your daughter, or mother, is into,” Davidson jokes, “then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me and I’m the only one with a job.”
Davidson and Gerber are rumoured to currently be dating. Word first got around in October and, since then, the pair have grown progressively more coupley with Gerber bringing him a birthday cake, wearing an inconspicuous “P” pendant, and spending a weekend away in Miami.
At the end of the segment, Davidson also alludes to a possible stint in rehab before the end of the year. When asked by Jost how he would be spending the holidays, Davidson not so subtly hints by saying he would be spending that time on “the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it and they take your phone and shoelaces.” Jost responds by reminding Davidson that there are a lot of people who care about him. They follow it up with a joke about what people have to say about each of them on Twitter, but the joke can’t overcome the more serious tone of that moment.
Perhaps, 2020 can be the year where Davidson can quietly date someone he likes without it being a constant topic for negative or critical discussion.
Advertisement