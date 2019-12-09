Kourtney Kardashian Wants Her Life To Be Private. Her Sisters Are Not Happy About It.

After a season of feuds and not being interesting to look at, Kourtney Kardashian announced last month that she was majorly stepping away from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While she would still appear on the E! series, the 40-year-old told Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to spend more time being a mom. However, a clip released ahead of Sunday's newest episode reveals that rather than giving her peace, the decision is stirring up even more drama.
It starts with Khloé and Kim, who appear to have been suspicious of Kourtney's absence and followed her to an unknown house. They thought maybe she was there with a boo, but no, a frustrated Kourtney explains, just a meeting.
"What if I actually was [dating someone]? Then what?" she asks in the clip. "You'd bring the cameras here? It's so disrespectful."
Kourtney asks her sisters to respect her boundaries, saying just because they like to share everything about their lives doesn't mean she has to.
"I don't like to," Khloé scoffs, saying that it's their job.
"Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves, and it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn't really been open about her personal life on camera," Kim said. "So all of the days Kourtney isn't filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Cause if we're not sharing our lives, then what is the show?"
The conversation gets even weirder, with Kourtney using personal moments she did share as bargaining chips when, in reality, it's probably not good news for anyone if their anxiety breakdown is televised.
Both sides have valid arguments, and the discussion is a compelling, meta direction for the show. It also speaks to an issue that many influencers are bumping into in this modern era: If being you is your job, how do you take time for yourself?
If anything, Kourtney should instigate the Jordyn Woods drama again. Until something more interesting happens, the cameras have no choice to follow her — no matter where she hides.
