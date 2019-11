Disney+ Heard Everyone’s Complaints Loud & Clear: They Are Fixing The Simpsons

You may not notice it on a casual The Simpsons binge, but the version of the show you’re getting on Disney+ isn’t the same thing that originally aired 30 years ago. The first 19 seasons of The Simpsons were originally presented in a 4:3 aspect ratio, which fits box-like standard televisions. Disney+, which offers the entire Simpsons library among its vast array of selections , instead streamlines the presentation of the show’s entire 30 seasons to a 16:9 aspect ratio. That’s the standard widescreen size, which we have grown largely accustomed to in the last decade or so of TV binging on laptops and big screens.