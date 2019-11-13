After All That Teasing, There Will Be A Friends Reunion Special

Turns out, if you whine and speculate and prod about something long enough, it might actually come true. Just a few weeks after Jennifer Aniston cryptically teased an upcoming Friends project to Ellen DeGeneres, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the six stars and the original creators of the classic show are reportedly in talks to make a reunion for HBO Max.
This would necessarily be a brand new episode or movie, but instead THR claims the project is an unscripted reunion special that brings Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman together again (you know, outside of Aniston's Instagram). We're a long way from knowing any specifics, and the outlet still cautions that the plan could fall through.
Advertisement
"Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is," Aniston told DeGeneres last month. "So, we're just trying. We're working on something."
Friends recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, which prompted everything from fashion lines to a hoard of Phoebe Buffay impersonators descending on the New York City streets. Next year, the show will be leaving Netflix in favour of HBO Max, but the official launch of the streaming service is still unknown. Aniston currently stars in The Morning Show, one of the debut programs from Apple's own new streaming service, Apple+. However, Netflix sees your Friends reunion and raises you this:
Netflix and Nickelodeon have formed a multi-year deal to produce original animated feature films and television series, based both on the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new IP— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 13, 2019
I'll take em all, thanks!
Advertisement