Kris Jenner Says “Deny ‘Til We Die” In Response To Lamar Odom Scheme

Odom’s recently released memoir, Darkness to Light, details his time in the spotlight and marriage to Khloé. On Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé learned Odom accused her mom of orchestrating a plan to have Odom surprise Khloé in front of her SoulCycle class in 2015. The episode was filmed months ahead of its TV debut. Odom asserts in the book that Jenner lied to him, saying that Khloé wanted to meet her former husband. In reality, Khloé had no idea Odom would be there and was upset by his presence.

