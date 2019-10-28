The Best Faux Shearling Coats To Stay Warm & Cozy All Winter Long

Break out your favourite boots, fuzzy scarves, and thick turtleneck sweaters! Winter is coming. Soon.
It feels like just yesterday we were sipping fruity cocktails and soaking up the sun at the beach, and now the end of the year is right around the corner. And you know what that means? Cold weather is on its way, if it hasn’t already arrived.
Let’s be honest: when the temperature drops below 90 degrees most of us would love to do nothing more than sit inside all day curled up with hot tea and a good book. Or is that just me? Of course, we can’t do this because we’re adults with things to do and bills to pay, which means we’re on the hunt for a good winter coat to keep us warm on those days when we have no choice but to step outside.
Unfortunately, finding affordable outerwear that’s both stylish and functional can prove to be a bit of a challenge at times. Luckily, we found 12 faux shearling coats will freshen up your cold-weather wardrobe and keep you warm and cozy all winter long. From suede to hooded, and even knee-length, there’s something for every taste.
