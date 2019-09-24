25 Things Not Even Diehard Friends Fans Would Know

Twenty-five years ago today, a little show called Friends premiered on NBC. But Friends almost didn't happen. The show tested poorly with early viewers, and some NBC executives were concerned about its morals. (read: Monica sleeping with someone on the first date).
It almost didn't look like the Friends that became a show of unparalleled popularity. Phoebe was written as a goth girl. Joey wasn't supposed to be so daft, but after Matt LeBlanc came into an audition straight from a drinking bender, the creators rethought the character. Courteney Cox was originally cast as Rachel.
Here are some of the most surprising things that make Friends the show that will always be there for you (when the rain starts to pour).