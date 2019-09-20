Ralph Lauren Designed A “Friends”-Themed Collection For The 25th Anniversary — & These 13 Pieces Are So Rachel
While Ross's trip to the tanning booth, Chandler's self-deprecating jokes and Joey's mis-interpreted words of wisdom were instrumental in the success of Friends, we can't help but give some credit to Rachel Green's timeless style. Sure, it was her hairdo that inspired a thousand haircuts, but her character's wardrobe can't be overlooked.
We're not the only ones who think so, either. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's pilot episode, "The One Where It All Began", Americana fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, created a collection dedicated to the beloved character's sought-after wardrobe. (And remember the designer’s one-episode cameo, one in which he didn't make out with Phoebe?).
The 74-piece collection, titled "The One Where They Wear Ralph Lauren," isn't technically Rachel-focused, but given that her style far outranks that of her fellow cast members, we're narrowing things down to a mere 13 pieces that scream Rachel. From her ubiquitous pleated mini skirts to a slew of elevated basics, with a little help from this collection, you'll be sure to get mistaken for the 90s sitcom star in no time.
Available on ralphlauren.com, and of course, at Bloomingdales, the Ralph Lauren x Friends collection is guaranteed to fly off the shelves. Before it sells out for good, click through a slideshow of must-buy pieces ahead.
