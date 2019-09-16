The last days of summer are here — we're ready to refocus our attention to our studies and work this week with a little help from the planets. Before you move forward, invest time in self-care to make the most out of summer. It's time to look back at who has earned your time and respect this week on Wednesday. Saturn, our karmic ruler, moves direct, rewarding us for well-made decisions. The ringed planet has allowed us to take charge of our schedules and responsibilities since he began moving retrograde on April 29. Consider how you've moved to protect your energy in your professional and private lives when Saturn moves forward on mid-week.
Are you looking to break out of routine and make an impact? We're more prone to take risks on Thursday when action planet Mars trines regenerative Pluto. Take a leap of faith while these two planets work together to help you realize your goals. If you're single, this may be an ideal time to reach out and break the ice with the object of your affection. Remember these words — you'll never know unless you try.
Pay attention to red flags on Saturday. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance squares against Neptune, the planet of illusions and dreams. This transit can influence us to over-promise and under-deliver. Make sure that you're able to keep your word while these planets work against each other. Avoid getting disappointed in others by taking everything with a grain of salt. It's important to understand that people have the best intentions and are reaching out for connection. Try meeting them in the middle, once this transit passes.