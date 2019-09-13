Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner teased her Playboy cover with a sexy Instagram photo of herself wearing nothing but a cowboy hat, snuggling up to a shirtless Travis Scott. Now, Jenner’s Playboy interview — conducted by Scott — has been released, and it delivers.
In the interview, Jenner and Scott open up about their sex life, and how it’s changed after Jenner gave birth to their daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018.
“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott said in the interview. “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” Jenner answered. Though she didn’t go into detail, it’s clear the two have an even steamier sex life now than they did before.
Advertisement
Next, Scott asked Jenner about how her sexuality has changed after giving birth. “Do you feel like I empower you to own your identity and sexuality as a mom?” he asked.
Jenner answered, “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.” Exactly.
Also in the interview, Jenner talked about what makes their relationship work. After cheating rumors earlier this year, she and Scott took a tropical vacation together in March and have been loved-up ever since.
“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend,” she told Scott. “Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.” Aww.
Advertisement