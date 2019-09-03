Your September Horoscope, Revealed

There’s a shared spirit of inquiry on September 1, when messenger planet Mercury trines a retrograde Uranus. We’re looking to transform ourselves from within while the planet of rebellion moves in reverse. Use September 8’s energy to overcome your fears when agile Mercury trines Pluto, the great revealer. This is a day that honours bravery and requires deep introspection before taking action. Approach your plans with precision when warrior planet Mars trines taskmaster Saturn on September 9. This transit allows us to approach our timelines with a spirit of proactivity and helps us to create better guidelines for ourselves. Avoid getting carried away with your progress on September 12 when fiery Mars squares favourable Jupiter. Remember that it’s okay to take breaks and analyze your progress before continuing to move forward. Are you looking to find the right words to tell someone how you feel? They’ll come to you on September 13, when clever Mercury conjuncts charismatic Venus.
September 14 at 12:32 a.m. EST, a surge of emotions arises when the Moon waxes full in Pisces on conjunct imaginative Neptune. Allow yourself to accept failure and take your disappointments in stride this day when irritable Mars opposes Neptune. Take time to yourself for quiet reflection, instead of seeking out the validation of others when these two planets work against each other. Saturn, the planet of rules and regulations goes direct on September 18.Look back on his retrograde period from April 29, when he put you in the driver’s seat. It’s easier for us to get into healthier routines and become accountable when Saturn moves direct. Nurture your aspirations on September 19, when bold Mars trines cathartic Pluto. This is a day to explore your secret self and test your grit.
All is not as it seems on September 21, when Jupiter squares imaginative Neptune. Be wary of anyone who attempts to promise you the world while these two planets are at odds — this energy holds more style than substance. The Sun brightens the diplomatic sign of Libra on September 23, boosting our ability to read social cues and need for fairness. It’s a beautiful time of year to get together with friends and reconnect with acquaintances that you’d like to get to know better. A positive New Moon Libra greets us on September 28 at 2:26 p.m. EST, encouraging us to connect with others and reinvest our time in our relationships. The month winds up on a celebratory note as material Venus sextiles bountiful Jupiter. Make sure that you’ve got plans on September 28 during this lucky transit.