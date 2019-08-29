Jessica’s time with her vibrator is her first attempt to truly take back what is hers. It’s important to see her look at her entire body and recognize it doesn’t belong to Bryce — it’s 100% Jessica’s. Watching her tears turn to a small smile as she stares at her nude form in the mirror suggests she is getting to that point. Then, she hops into bed with her new toy to drive that point home (it’s noticeably small and sleek). You can see how shocked Jessica is to see she can truly have great orgasms if she focuses on what turns her on. It’s not only a powerful statement on its own, but a reminder sexual assault survivors everywhere don’t stop being sexual beings.