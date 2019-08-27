How Every Character's Story Ended In 13 Reasons Why Season 3

Warning: This slideshow contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season 3.
There are a lot of main characters in 13 Reasons Why, because that's how this story functions. Each person has a different side to the story, people are unreliable narrators, people have secrets from some people and are honest with others. The show features a messy bunch of high school kids, because high school is messy — especially at Liberty High. And with so many characters in so many episodes, it can be hard to keep track of where everyone in 13 Reasons Why season 3 ends up. That's where this breakdown comes in.
While the season was mostly focused on trying to solve the mystery of who killed Bryce Walker, it also had time to tell stories of high school romance, troubled pasts, personality growth, introduce new characters, and more. If you thought Clay letting Hannah go in season 2 was a big character step, the growth made by his character and so many others like Jessica, Tyler, Justin, and more in season 3 is even more astounding. Now there's just one more season to finish up all of 13 Reasons Why's storylines, and where all the main characters ended up as of the last episode in season 3 can help predict what their season 4 futures may hold.