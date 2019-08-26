The week ahead is filled with opportunities for self-reflection. Pay attention to your emotional reactions on Sunday evening, when the Moon wanes in Cancer on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. EST. Don’t be afraid to fly solo while the Moon wanes in this watery sign until Tuesday at 4:55 a.m. EST. It’s time to do a little soul-searching on Monday when charming Venus trines a transformative Uranus. The planet of change is moving retrograde, helping us to consider the cathartic shifts that we need to make in matters of the heart. Singles should use this time to evaluate their relationship goals and could come across matches that challenge their sense of inner growth. Those of us in partnerships will want to work towards building up a more stable relationship — this transit could impact your definition of what a soul-mate truly is. This transit also offers a new way to approach your creative side. Is it time for you to experiment with a modern aesthetic? Check out new artists, take long walks to help redefine your aesthetic. Give yourself a pat on the back on Tuesday when the Moon wanes in proud Leo at 7:53 p.m. EST. This transit helps us to call attention to our victories. Celebrate the successes of friends and colleagues until Wednesday at 8:06 p.m. EST. We all need a little positive affirmation while the Moon moves through this proud sign. Action planet Mars trines a retrograde Uranus on Wednesday, allowing us to reflect on how our actions impact our need for change. Look before you leap — the red planet is currently moving through Virgo, helping us to be more logical. Re-evaluate your plan for the year and make sure that it aligns with your needs. Have you been working on getting an idea off the ground? Now is the moment to work on giving your projects some thoughtful consideration. Slow your words and thoughts on Wednesday when chatty Mercury enters analytical Virgo. Pay attention to your delivery while the communication planet moves through this meticulous sign — this combination can have everyone coming off a little more blunt than usual. Embrace your sense of longing on Thursday, when the Sun trines a retrograde Uranus. What do you wish for? How do you want to grow? Consider how your motivations transform you from within as these two heavenly bodies move together. Meditate on how your desires affect your journey. Get serious about planning and fact-checking on Thursday night when the Moon wanes in Virgo at 7:57 p.m. It’s difficult to make headway when you’re not organized. Set detailed ground rules for yourself on Friday morning at 6:37 a.m. EST when the new Moon arrives, conjunct with fiery Mars. Give yourself permission to say goodbye to what no longer serves you, and begin anew. Take a breather on Saturday when the Moon leaves Virgo at 4:46 a.m. EST, going void-of-course until 7:08 p.m. EST. It’s time to shake things up on Saturday night when the Moon waxes in lively Libra.
