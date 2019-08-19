Mars has officially entered Virgo, and will stay there until October 3. In astrology, Mars is associated with attraction, energy, and courage, while Virgo is known for intelligence, organization, and a perfectionist nature. Over the following weeks, we'll all be feeling the effects of this transit.
Mars’ position in “analytical Virgo will make us all a little neurotic,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. We’ll all be putting a lot of energy into self-improvement — which can be both beneficial and stressful. (Just think about all the work Beyoncé, a Virgo, put into preparing for Coachella.)
Advertisement
“Our emotions may be a bit on the austere side as we try to perfect our lives. We'll be drawn to finding the root of the problem with logic,” Stardust explains. “We will all want to examine evidence and asses situations with a clear mind.”
We can use this logic to suss out others’ motivations, too. “Mars’s trip in Virgo will make us natural detectives and investigators, always one step ahead of others’ mind games,” Stardust says.
Although Mars is the God of War, “our tempers will be more passive than ever, as this transit tends to force us all to be lovers, not fighters,” Stardust says. “Fight fair and embrace the gift of patience. We mustn’t let emotions build up inside and pop off when triggered.”
“Lovers, not fighters” is absolutely right. Mars is the planet of war, but also the planet of sex. So we’ll definitely notice the effects of Virgo in our sex lives. Virgo’s symbol is the virgin, but despite this, Virgo is also associated with sensuality. It’s an earth sign, after all.
Virgo’s analytical nature will show up in our sex lives — so it’s time to start scheduling sex, and even masturbation. “While Mars in in this earthy sigh, we will find it essential to have sex or masturbate the same time every day, as it becomes a bodily need, like water,” Stardust says.
This transit might be the perfect time to finally organize your sex toys. And maybe try a few new ones out, too. That's because during this transit, “We will all be freaks in the sheets,” Stardust says. “The only problem is that we will need sex to function.”
Advertisement