The Breakout Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall

It's still summer — just check the scorching temperatures across the country — so it makes perfect sense to put off your ceremonious fall hair appointment. It's okay to wait on locking down your fresh cut (although the raddest new colour trends have already arrived), because most of the au courant hairstyles for fall 2019 are easily achievable for those who plan to milk summer through late September.
According to top celebrity hair pros, the looks that are going to dominate the new season are mostly fresh takes on summer's favourite styles, like the messy updo and low bun, just accessorized with a pre-fall spin. Ahead, check out all the looks that you can wear now, straight through whenever you draw line at true fall, and still be totally on-trend.