The next date card goes to Clay Harbor (Becca's season) and he invites Nicole Lopez-Alvar (Colton's season) to go with him. This upsets Bibiana Julian (a bunch of these shows), who has been flirty with him. And it also upsets Annaliese Puccini (last season of Bachelor In Paradise), who is friends with Clay's ex and former BiP contestant Angela Amezcua and thinks he is in Paradise "for the wrong reasons." It's so nice when they actually use the phrase! She confronts Clay and he's totally unbothered, because he and Angela broke up three months ago, so get over it, Annaliese! His and Nicole's date goes well, but honestly, it feels like none of these people have that much chemistry.