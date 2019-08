This explains why Blake also didn't realize he did anything wrong with Caelynn. When he returns from the date with Kristina, he and Caelynn talk and through tears she tells him that he called her a "mistake" and that she's felt like a "slimy, disgusting secret," because he hadn't even talked to her since they arrived in Paradise. Blake starts apologizing profusely and says he doesn't remember saying she was a mistake, but doesn't deny it, either. In this moment, it really doesn't seem that Blake consciously did anything wrong, but it also seems like he definitely should have been conscious of what he was doing. The women and Blake wouldn't have such different views of the situation if he had just paid mind to their feelings, too. (Editor's Note: If you don't mind spoilers, during the East Coast airing of the episode, Blake posted some additional reading materials refuting Caelynn's claims that you can read here .)