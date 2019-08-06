We’re ready to think with our hearts this week, as our communication planet Mercury moves direct in sensitive Cancer. If you feel yourself being led by your emotions, take a step back and process them before expressing them. Mercury may be direct, but we’re still in a retro-shade period that acts the same as retrograde. Continue to triple check your work and communication all week while we’re in the messenger planet’s shade. Venus, the planet of romance, beauty and material wealth, moves through charismatic Leo this week, adding a dramatic flair to our love languages and aesthetics. Tap into your inner royal and hold your head up high as you prepare for your week.
Energetic Mars also moves through courageous Leo this week, influencing us to be graceful in our actions. It’s time for you to take pride in your work! Be wary while the action planet moves through Leo, and exercise your sense of humility. A need for connection arrives on Sunday morning when the Moon waxes in Libra at 9:29 a.m. EST. Monday feels surprisingly social as we catch up with co-workers from a weekend well spent. Nurture your relationships until 3:35 a.m. EST on Tuesday, when the Moon goes void-of-course. Our strategic minds sharpen as the Moon enters Scorpio at 11:31 a.m. EST on Tuesday. Monitor your reactions to others while the Moon waxes until 10:57 a.m. EST on Thursday.
The world feels a little brighter on Wednesday when the Sun trines fortunate Jupiter. Fight the urge to sit back and relax — this lucky day is a beautiful time to gain traction on your goals. Figure out your next steps while these two heavenly bodies work together. The optimistic vibe continues on Thursday, while sweet Venus trines Jupiter. If you’re single, this is a great day to get more comfortable in your skin and shine from within. In a relationship? Use the energy of this romantic trine to re-ignite your desire and enjoy each other’s company. If you need some time alone, you may be tempted to give your wardrobe a little upgrade or invest time revamping your skincare routine. Take the time to treat yourself as they work together. We’re ready to take more risks on Thursday when the Moon waxes in adventurous Sagittarius at 4:34 p.m. EST. Reconnect with the things that brought you joy as a child while the Moon waxes until Saturday at 3:50 p.m. EST and make time for relaxation until Sunday, as the Moon goes void-of-course.