How To Make Styling Your Bangs Way Less Annoying This Summer

But maybe you shouldn't be so quick to give up your dreams of fringe that would make Françoise Hardy jealous just because it's summer. According to two of Hollywood's top hairstylists , getting bangs isn't necessarily a bad idea, and what's more, you can actually make them look good in the blistering 90-degree heat. It sounds crazy — but if you can't trust celebrity hair gurus Mark Townsend (the man behind Reese Witherspoon, Dakota Johnson , and the Olsen twins' hair) and Justine Marjan (whose clients include Olivia Culpo and Ashley Graham), then who can you trust?