Does Hannah's Mom's Instagram Hold The Key To Who Wins The Bachelorette?

The only Bachelorette contestant who follows Hannah's mom? Tyler C. After Luke P's dramatic exit (and return and exit and return etc.), we're left with just Tyler C., Pilot Pete, and Jed, and the winner of Hannah's heart will be revealed next week. While an Instagram follow doesn't technically mean anything, just remember that it would have had to happen after Tyler's time in the mansion due to the no-phone policy. Has your significant other ever followed your family on Instagram...after you broke up??? Meaning, this might just be the clear winner of The Bachelorette — or Tyler and Hannah's break up was really, really amicable