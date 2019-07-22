We’re tempted to take more risks this Sunday when seductive Venus opposes transformative Pluto. Instead of acting on your impulses, talk out your fantasies when the Sun conjuncts a retrograde Mercury on Sunday. This conjunction offers us a little break from the messenger’s backward motion, helping us to connect with others and explore our creative sides. Our hearts open more freely on Sunday, as the Moon wanes in Pisces until Monday morning at 6:02 a.m. EST. We’re ready to stand up for what we believe in on Monday when the Sun enters charismatic Leo. Draw on the inner lessons that Cancer season brought you and go forward into the week with courage. Consider what lies on the other side of your fears and embrace your power. The Moon wanes into fiery Aries at 6:02 a.m. EST on Monday morning, inspiring us to take action in finishing up old projects until Wednesday at 10:47 a.m. EST. On Wednesday, compliments paid will go a long way as Mercury retrograde conjuncts with Venus. If you’ve been working to break down some emotional barriers, take a look into your shared history and find common ground. It’s a brilliant day to build up your relationships on a more meaningful level. Perfect your follow-through while the Moon wanes in Taurus from 5:42 p.m. EST on Wednesday evening until early Saturday morning at 12:27 a.m. EST. Our focus sharpens when the Moon illuminates this hard-working sign, so make the most of its influence in the last few days of the week. Action planet Mars trines a retrograde Jupiter on Thursday, putting us in the mood to challenge each other and support each other’s ambitions. It’s a great day to get started on your latest passion project or challenge your friends to a friendly game of cards. On Saturday, charming Venus leaves intuitive Cancer and makes her way into the passionate sign of Leo. The planet of love and beauty helps us command attention in the way that we carry ourselves and dress. We’re insistent on fact-finding on Saturday morning as of 2:28 a.m. EST, when the Moon wanes in Gemini. Instead of pressing others for the information you seek, look inward to yourself for direction.
