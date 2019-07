Cheese Board Influencer Is A Real Job Thanks To A Growing Instagram Trend

The Instagram trend may be recent, but cheeseboards have been trending on and off since the early 1900s. As prohibition came to an end in the United States, the popularity of cocktail hours at hotels and other social gathering sites soared and so too did the popularity of snack trays, which often included cheese. "The 'cocktail hour' not only whets the appetite for food, but also satisfies it. One need never leave it hungry. With the many drinks, are eaten delicate gastronomic bites — caviar, anchovies, rare cheeses, red salmon roe, crisp crackers and biscuits; constant processions of tempting canapés and hors d'oeuvres passed on trays, in seemingly undiminished numbers," John W. Harrington says of the social trend in a 1935 New York Times article . Though cheese platters have long been a popular offering at parties for older generations, millennials and gen z-ers have a new reason for their special connection with smorgasbords. They're gravitating to the dishes because they're simple to put together, but the pay-off can be worthy of a social media share.