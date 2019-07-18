Cheese Board Influencer Is A Real Job Thanks To A Growing Instagram Trend

The process of putting together a cheese plate that Hagerty finds so gratifying is exactly what Mullen thinks is so appealing about them. "Millennials strive for things that we can do tangibly… especially in New York, a lot of events and workshops are popping up that are more like ‘create this, use your hands, get off the screens,'" says Mullen. "Being able to have your friends over and create something with your hands that's beautiful and exciting that you then can take a picture of, that’s been a big trend in the past year or so."