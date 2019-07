What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

Every weekend, I recommend how to cut down the time you spend perusing through Netflix and cut straight to the best content. I try to get you to break those bad Netflix habits like giving up after a few minutes to re-watch the same episode of The Office you’ve seen a million times. Yes, you. I see you. Jim and Pam end up together every time. I promise. I also try not to expose my own Netflix routines and diversify my offerings. That’s the only reason I’m not going to suggest that you watch Queer Eye Season 4 this weekend. I’ve gushed about the Fab 5 enough in this space. I mean, I will definitely be sobbing into my couch cushions when Bobby inevitably has an underrated heartfelt moment or when Tan finds the perfect outfit for a deserving hero or when Karamo does something super corny that still hits me in the feels... but for the sake of expanding our binging horizons, here are five other things you should watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.